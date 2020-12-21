The Undertaker was a locker room leader in WWE for the majority of his career, and several WWE Superstars have spoken about the knowledge that he imparted on the rest of the locker room. Current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was one of the many that was under the learning tree of The Undertaker and he spoke about that recently.

Drew McIntyre faced The Undertaker a decade ago on SmackDown in a singles match and was supposed to face The Phenom at WrestleMania 26. McIntyre and 'Taker faced each other again once more almost a decade later, but this time in a tag team match.

Drew McIntyre was a guest on the Broken Skull Sessions hosted by Stone Cold Steve Austin, where he spoke about The Phenom, whom he calls his mentor. He revealed why he would "harass" The Undertaker.

“I harassed him all the time. He's The Undertaker, he's my mentor, so I would just ask him questions all the time. The big one that took me a while to understand it, he'd look at me and say, 'stop playing the wrestler and be the wrestler.' I'd think, 'what is he talking about? I'm out there, I'm in wrestling gear, I'm wrestling around, I'm being a wrestler. I don't understand what it means.' It took a while before the light bulb turned on and I understood what he was talking about. As I'm out there, I'm stressed. I'm thinking about the next move. You can see in my eyes that I'm not in the moment and the crowd can see, 'this guy is just not with us right now, so we're not going to be with him.' I wasn't relaxed, as simple as that. Just relax when you're out there, feel the moment, be in the moment. When you start feeling it, they'll start feeling it. I wasn't feeling it at all," said Drew McIntyre. (H/T Fightful)

The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre

McIntyre revealed that The Undertaker often told him that "less is more" and to breathe after doing something in the ring. He revealed that it took some time for him to implement it.

Drew McIntyre briefly feuded with The Undertaker last year

Drew McIntyre, when he was a heel in WWE last year, teamed up with Shane McMahon to face The Undertaker and Roman Reigns in a tag team match at last year's Extreme Rules pay-per-view, which 'Taker and Reigns won.