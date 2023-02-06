"I hate 2023" - Former tag team champion in WWE reacts to massive NBA trade

Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins recently reacted to a massive trade that happened today in the NBA as Kyrie Irving moved from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Street Profits member has been public about his love of professional sports and the fanfare that comes with it. A ton of Dawkins' social media activity over the last few months was dedicated to the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals and the playoff run they had that sadly ended last Sunday.

NBA Superstar Kyrie Irving was traded today from the Brooklyn Nets to the Dallas Mavericks, a monumental move for both franchises.

The WWE on FOX Twitter account decided to rub the trade in Dawkins' face and tweeted out that he was probably unhappy with the decision. The former tag champion immediately responded by letting his fans know that he hates it.

"I HATE 2023," Dawkins wrote.

Angelo Dawkins will be in action on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Angelo Dawkins will have the chance tomorrow to qualify for the Elimination Chamber United States Championship match. He will be going up against Damian Priest on tomorrow's episode of RAW. However, Priest will not be going down without a fight.

Dawkins himself even tweeted about the matchup, where he wrote that he'll be making it to the February 18 event.

"Tomorrow night I’m punching my ticket to the chamber."

Dawkins' fellow Street Profits partner Montez Ford will also have a chance to make it to the Chamber as he squares off against Elias in a qualification match.

The event will be headlined by Roman Reigns as he will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Sami Zayn.

