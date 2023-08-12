"I hate Canada" - Top WWE champion makes a bold statement after latest SmackDown episode

WWE Superstars tend to make controversial yet bold statements when it comes to sticking to their characters. After the latest SmackDown episode, current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley also seemed to make one such statement.

The 11th August 2023 edition of SmackDown was hosted by Alberta, Canada, at the Scotiabank Saddledome arena. After the blue brand went off-air, The Judgment Day member faced Natalya in a dark match.

The Queen of Harts, being from Canada, had fans supporting her compared to The Eradicator. The match's closing moment saw Nattie locked in her submission on her opponent, but the Women's World Champion secured the win thanks to Bayley's distraction.

Rhea Ripley knew the WWE Universe in Canada was not at her fingertip last night, so after the bout, she seemingly went unhinged to trash Canada on social media. Mami boldly stated that she was putting "Judge" in The Judgment Day.

"Really putting “Judge” in The Judgment Day ⚖️ I hate Canada," Mami wrote.

Nia Jax expressed her interest in facing Rhea Ripley if she returns to WWE

Former superstar Nia Jax recently revealed that a feud with The Nightmare would be ideal for her upon her return to the Stamford-based company.

World Wrestling Entertainment released her in November 2021, but she still made a one-off appearance at this year's Royal Rumble.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, the 39-year-old noted that she would love to face Rhea Ripley once again.

"Rhea's doing a great job. She's kind of on this rise. She might need to be knocked down a couple of pegs," Jax said.

It remains to be seen if Nia Jax will make her return to WWE anytime soon to start a potential feud with the current Women's World Champion.

