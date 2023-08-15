A rumor has begun circulating on Twitter ahead of WWE RAW that Triple H has released a top name from the company. Whether there's any truth to the rumor or not, the fans are questioning whether the star is still with WWE. Lacey Evans has become the center of controversy once as the rumors started to do the rounds.

Lacey Evans has found herself amid quite a few controversies in the last few months. Starting from the fact that she seemed to have a few very controversial opinions about autism, she was also the target of Sgt Slaughter, saying that she had copied his character by saying that she was a marine.

This is despite the fact that Evans has a real military background, while for Slaughter, it was mostly a character.

Now, seemingly out of nowhere, fans started to question whether Lacey Evans has been released from WWE. This started after she changed her Twitter handle. Instead of her old handle, which said LaceyEvansWWE, she changed it to LimitlessMacey.

This is an odd assumption, as she still has "Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar" as her Twitter name and even has WWE Superstar in her bio.

Fans, though, were sure that she had been let go by the company.

Rumors started to circulate about Lacey Evans very soon before WWE RAW

Some fans also blamed Triple H, saying that they hated the WWE creative head.

Fans blamed Triple H amid the rumors

Again, it's not confirmed at all whether Triple H or WWE has released the star.

However, some fans also noticed that she had not removed it from her bio. But they did say that she was maybe getting her post-WWE name ready, much like Charlotte Flair had a few years back.

Expand Tweet

Whether this is true or not remains to be seen. But for the time being, it's clear that there are a lot of rumors. It's also not certain why she changed her handle.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here