"I hated WWE" - Former star talks about asking for his release

Widely known as Alberto Del Rio's former ring announcer, Ricardo Rodriguez recently expressed his frustrations while leaving WWE.

Rodriguez joined the company as a professional wrestler in 2010. He also wrestled a few times at Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). He later transitioned into being a ring announcer for Del Rio. The duo was drafted to Monday Night RAW in 2011.

Rodriguez was pivotal in Del Rio's success as he wasn't just a ring announcer but could also get involved in action whenever required. He was later released by the company in 2014. He was also suffering from alcohol abuse during this period.

In a recent interview with Developmentally Speaking, he shed light on this challenging time of his life,

"When I called the office and I was like, 'Hey I'm done. I want my release,' at first, it was interesting because I was bitter and I was angry," he said. "I hated everything. I hated anything wrestling. I hated WWE. I was upset at everything. That's where my drinking got very heavy because I was trying to find an escape or a way to justify how I was feeling." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Ricardo Rodriguez describes life after WWE

After his release, Rodriguez debuted at AAA as Alberto Del Rio's ring announcer. In 2015, WWE signed back the latter without Rodriguez.

Later that year, Rodriguez joined The Great Khali at his wrestling school in Punjab, helping him to establish an independent wrestling scene in India. He traveled to different places around the globe to help other wrestling schools and promotions.

Talking about his addiction, Rodriguez said:

"I would just move on to the next place, but during that time frame, I got very heavily involved with alcohol because I was always on the go," he continued. "I had nothing to keep me anywhere. And I just kept making bad choice after bad choice in life. Anywhere that I went, I would always find a way to find my fix of booze." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Rodriguez continues on his path to sobriety. He is currently working as an agent for Major League Wrestling.

