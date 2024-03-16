"I didn't have him on this high pedestal" - Unexpected answer from an ex-WWE star when Triple H offered a contract

Triple H has been the backbone of WWE since the arrival of the new regime ahead of the merger. A popular athlete recently recalled when she received an offer from The Game to join the promotion.

Over the past few years, WWE has been recruiting athletes from their NIL program to create the superstars of tomorrow rather than heavily relying on the independent circuit. One such star was Alexis Lete, who joined the company for a short period and worked on the developmental brand.

During a conversation with DS Shin on Ring The Belle, Lete was asked about her time with the promotion. When Triple H offered her a developmental contract, the star said that she would think about it. Moreover, she spoke about her time working with The Game.

"When Triple H offered me [a contract], I told him I'll think about it... They were all chill, but I was shooting with Triple H the whole time, and I think because, as a child, I didn't know who this guy was. Now, I knew he's a big deal in the company, but I didn't have him on this high pedestal, like, Oh my gosh, it's Triple H." (From 8:00 to 8:50)

Rather than a simple yes or no, Lete unexpectedly said she would consider it and ended up working with WWE for a while. She also added that The Game invited her to watch WrestleMania.

Triple H is set to appear on a WWE star's show ahead of WrestleMania XL

Triple H has kept himself busy on and off screen when it comes to his duties as the Chief Content Officer of WWE. The Game has made a few appearances on television and events to promote the product.

The King of Kings also had a few run-ins with WWE Superstars during the chaotic start of February 2024. However, the CCO has kept a low profile and only promoted the product on social media.

It was recently announced that The Cerebral Assassin will appear on the Pat McAfee Show on April 5, 2024. This would be before the final SmackDown and ahead of the Hall of Fame and WrestleMania weekend in Philadelphia.

