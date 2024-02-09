Paul Heyman reacts to The Rock and Roman Reigns confronting Triple H after a heated WWE media event

WWE WrestleMania XL kickoff press event ended on a shocking note with Roman Reigns and The Rock, along with Paul Heyman, confronting Triple H backstage. The Bloodline's Wiseman has now reacted to the surprising turn of events.

The Samoan cousins looked all set to collide at WrestleMania 40 before Cody Rhodes came out to reveal that he would be challenging The Tribal Chief. This did not sit well with Reigns, who went on to insult Rhodes and his late father. The American Nightmare shot back, mentioning The Bloodline's ancestors, which led to The Rock stepping in.

The Brahma Bull slapped Cody Rhodes, further escalating the tension. He also confronted Triple H backstage, along with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman, and asked the WWE CCO to fix things. Shortly after, the Wiseman shared the backstage clip on his Instagram.

Paul Heyman's reaction to the backstage confrontation!

Triple H has confirmed that Cody Rhodes will face Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes made history at Royal Rumble last month as he became the first star since Stone Cold Steve Austin to win the multi-man extravaganza back-to-back. The American Nightmare was quick to indicate that he would be going after Roman Reigns once again.

However, things changed on SmackDown last week after The Rock made his return. It appeared that the Brahma Bull had taken Rhodes' spot and would face his cousin at the Showcase of Immortals, but the American Nightmare took back his spot at the media event last night and revealed that he would indeed face The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

While Roman and The Rock were not happy with Cody's decision, the match was made official, and Triple H confirmed it after the kickoff event in Las Vegas.

The Rock has already seemingly confirmed that he will make his in-ring return at WrestleMania after eight years and has already started training for the same. However, it is still unclear who the eight-time WWE Champion will face.

Who do you think will The Brahman Bull face upon his return to the squared circle? Sound off below and let us know your thoughts!

