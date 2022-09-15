"I won't hold any animosity towards them" -- Magnum T.A. reacts to potential induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2023 [Exclusive]

Magnum T.A. recently discussed WWE possibly inducting him into the Hall of Fame next year and shared how he would react if that never happened.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Magnum T.A. revealed that Vince McMahon and his family have always been respectful and welcoming towards him. The former NWA United States Champion admitted that he wants to be a part of the WWE Hall of Fame so he can join his friends there.

However, Magnum said he wouldn't hold it against the McMahon family if he were never inducted.

"It’s so subjective. There are so many people there that deserve to be there, and there are so many people there for who knows what reason. I would love to be there just because my friends were there, you know. It’s just that every time I see them, I will say that all the time that I have been around the McMahon family, they have treated me like family. They have been warm, and they have been caring, they have been respectful. If they want to, then I will welcome them with an open arm, but if they don’t, then I won't hold any animosity towards them," said Magnum. [From 31:10 to 31:50]

Magnum T.A. sums up his experience while working with WWE legend Dusty Rhodes

After an unfortunate car accident forced Magnum T.A. into an early retirement, he started working in non-wrestling roles. He notably served as a manager for legendary pro-wrestler Dusty Rhodes, with whom he shared a great bond in real life.

Magnum said that his friend dreamt with him as the two chased the highs of the pro-wrestling world.

"Dusty, well, he dreamed with me. He dreamed it out loud, and we were always looking for that next lightning bolt to jump on, the next adventure. So, with him, taking care of the business tour never ended," said Magnum. [From 29:50 to 30:05]

When Magnum first returned after recovering from the aforementioned near-fatal car accident, he was at ringside, and Dusty Rhodes rushed to hug him following his match.

They worked together in NWA but continued their real-life friendship despite drastic career changes. Rhodes would eventually move on to WWE, where Magnum first appeared in 2015.

