Very few superstars on WWE RAW want to pick a fight with Bobby Lashley right now.

On the latest episode of Monday night on RAW, Lashley made a statement by attacking Mustafa Ali, Austin Theory, and WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins. The All Mighty made it clear following Crown Jewel that he's not one to be trifled with.

Elias was a guest on a recent episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. During the show, The Drifter declared his support for Bobby Lashley in the war against Brock Lesnar and made it clear that he wants no part of The All Mighty inside the squared circle right now.

"Bobby is handling it is something you can respect, okay? He voiced his anger afterwards I don't know if you guys saw the interview, a very impassioned interview after that match, and the guy works. Bobby is one of the hardest-working guys there is in the ring," Elias said. "I mean, in the gym, the guy has a crazy work ethic here. And so, understandably, he's really fired up."

"I'm kind of on Bobby's side here. I like the way he dished out this message to Brock. I don't want to get in the mix. Don't throw me in the mix between those two. But the way Bobby is handling it, I got a lot of respect for him. I hope we don't cross paths on Monday Night RAW while you're feeling this way. But other than that, I like Bobby, I like what he's doing." [Timestamp: 51:50 - 52:32]

Bobby Lashley hasn't had a singles match against Elias since 2018

While Elias has made it clear that he wants nothing to do with Bobby Lashley, it doesn't mean that they've necessarily mixed it up as of late on WWE RAW.

In fact, the last time The All Mighty faced Elias in a one-on-one contest on WWE programming was back in December 2018 on a taped episode of Monday Night RAW when the two men faced one another in a Miracle on 34th Streetfight.

As long as Elias is careful, it doesn't appear he'll have to worry about Lashley getting in the ring with him again anytime soon.

