"I hope I can be bigger than The Rock"- Top female WWE star talks acting career

Becky Lynch hopes to "be bigger" than The Rock, as per her comments in an interview with New York Daily News.

Lynch made her big return to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 and squashed Bianca Belair in 27 seconds to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. The current champion has previously made it clear that she would love to become a major name in Hollywood as well.

Meanwhile, The Rock is definitely one of the most famous WWE Superstars and a big draw in Hollywood.

Lynch recently told NY Daily News that The Rock is a great friend of hers. However, the SmackDown Women's Champion believes she is on a different path than the WWE legend:

“I hope I can be bigger than The Rock and better than The Rock. The Rock is a good friend. The Rock is a great friend. But I’m on a different path and I’m different than The Rock and I’m not trying to be the next anybody. I’m the first Becky Lynch," said Lynch.

The Rock himself is guiding Becky Lynch for an acting career

Back in 2020, Becky Lynch revealed that The Rock and John Cena are guiding her in her pursuit of Hollywood greatness. After all, it's no secret that Cena has also become a significant name in Hollywood as of late.

"[The Rock has] actually he's been very helpful in guiding me." Lynch added, "Cena's also been so great to me and so generous with his time and his advice, checks up on me on what I'm doing now."

The current SmackDown Women's Champion has previously starred in WWE Studios' "The Marine 6: Close Quarters" alongside The Miz and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

In the wrestling world, Becky Lynch is one of the most popular competitors of all time. WWE recently ranked her at #3 in its list of the 50 greatest female superstars in history, behind Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus.

