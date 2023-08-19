"I hope not" - 38-year-old former WWE Superstar teases a match against Edge ahead of rumored retirement

Edge is reportedly set to compete in his final match on his current WWE contract on tonight's episode of SmackDown. He will face Sheamus after a confrontation between the two men last week.

Taking to Twitter, The Rated-R Superstar's former stablemate, Matt Cardona, teased a match against him. Reacting to a tweet, the 38-year-old claimed that teh Hall of Famer has to wait till Cardona returns "home".

Courtesy of the tweet, Cardona teased a return to WWE. He is currently competing on the independent circuit, where he is known as "Indy God".

"I hope not. He’s gotta wait for me to come home," wrote Cardona

Check out Cardona's tweet:

WWE Hall of Famer Edge revealed that his match against Sheamus will be his last on his current contract

According to rumors online, Edge's match against Sheamus will be the final match of his career.

However, The Rated-R Superstar has not yet confirmed whether he will hang up his boots following this week's SmackDown. Speaking in an interview with ET Canada, the Hall of Famer addressed the rumors and confirmed that his match against Sheamus will be the final on his contract. He said:

"Here's what I can honestly say, and this isn't the answer everyone wants. I truly don't know. I really really, with 100% truth can say I don't know. That's strange for me, but I don't. I really don't. I've put some thought into it, but not a lot. This is the last match on my current contract. I don't know."

Edge's latest match was against Grayson Waller, whom he defeated on SmackDown a few weeks ago. It now remains to be seen if The Rated-R Superstar will sign a new contract with WWE or goes on to call his career.

