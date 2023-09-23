"I hope Roman turns on him," "He is in the worst phase of his career" - Fans are seriously unhappy with top WWE Superstar's current run

While Jey Uso is killing it over on WWE RAW with his babyface run, fans aren't too pleased with how his brother, Jimmy Uso, is faring on SmackDown. A recent Twitter post quizzing fans about Jimmy's current character arc generated several responses, with most suggesting it paled compared to Jey's act.

The Usos went their separate ways following SummerSlam 2023, where Jimmy Uso interfered and cost Jey the chance to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. While Main Event Jey claimed to quit the company only to show up on RAW a few weeks later, Jimmy remained on SmackDown.

Though it's safe to say the two are destined to have a massive singles match on a big stage, for now, they are separated and charting their own journeys. Jimmy has been feuding with AJ Styles and John Cena and, at the same, trying to prove his loyalties to The Bloodline and get back into the good books of the stable.

However, if reactions to a recent Twitter post are anything to go by, it looks like Jimmy Uso's character isn't landing as well as WWE would have expected. While some fans commented that his character arc was lackluster when compared to that of his brother, Jey Uso, others think it had scope to be much better.

WWE reportedly has big plans for Jimmy and Jey Uso's feud

A couple of weeks back, a report suggested that WWE had a big angle planned to kickstart a massive feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso on SmackDown.

It was noted that the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match could be witness to an altercation between the two brothers. It was also mentioned that this would be followed by Jey being drafted back to SmackDown to kickstart the feud with his brother.

Fans can expect a massive showdown between Jey and Jimmy sometime next year, most possibly at WrestleMania 40. The brothers had even mentioned before that they wished to have a match at The Grandest Stages of Them All.

Going by how things have developed in recent months between them, it's only a matter of time before Jey and Jimmy find themselves battling it out.

Are you invested in Jimmy Uso's character progression on SmackDown? Do you think WWE is doing a better job of handing Jey's character on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.