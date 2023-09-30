"I hope he does well" - LA Knight has impressed the right people in WWE after SmackDown, says legend (Exclusive)

The LA Knight movement is well and truly on its way based on the events on the latest edition of SmackDown. While reviewing the show, Dutch Mantell felt Knight had gotten over with the WWE Creative team and could finally be in line for a deserved main-event push.

As confirmed on the blue brand, Knight will team up with John Cena to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane. Wrestling alongside Cena against The Bloodline is a high-profile spot and a sign of WWE's faith in LA Knight as the next potential top guy.

Dutch Mantell was excited about the upcoming Fastlane showdown and was specifically hyped about what the future holds for LA Knight. Dutch stated that Knight is in the good books of the decision-makers within WWE, and he hopes to see the superstar live up to his billing and be a major player in the company.

"He's only a week late, but he hits the ring. It will be good (the handicap match). And this is the push that LA Knight, it puts him in the main event picture, and that's what he's been waiting for to happen. So, he is there now, and let's see what they do with him. I think he's made a hell of an impression on WWE Creative. I hope he does well" Mantell said. [17:04 – 18:20]

What happened on SmackDown with LA Knight?

Unfortunately for the 40-year-old, he missed last week's SmackDown after testing positive for COVID-19, and reports suggest he was originally booked to save John Cena from The Bloodline's attack.

WWE presented the angle on TV this week as John Cena, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso began the main event segment of the evening. The Cenation Leader unsurprisingly was subjected to an attack by the heels, prompting Knight to come out to a massive pop.

The former NXT star made the save and signed the Fastlane's match contract, confirming that he would accompany John Cena against the Samoans.

Who will emerge victorious at the Fastlane Premium Live Event? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video if you use quotes from the first half of this article.