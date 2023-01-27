"I hope wrestling fans really enjoy" - Cody Rhodes rejoices as he is set to appear in another WWE format after almost 7 years

Multi-time champion Cody Rhodes is on cloud nine as he prepares to return to WWE games after almost seven years.

Cody Rhodes made his massive comeback to the company last year at WrestleMania 38. However, The American Nightmare was not featured in the WWE 2K22 series.

This was due to rumors about the former AEW star signing with WWE circulated around the time 2K22 was released. Many fans have wondered if Rhodes is included in the game now that he is back in his original company.

The American Nightmare was not on the roster because he was yet to return to the company by the time the game was released.

Rhodes was on the roster for WWE 2K14 in 2013, when the company used the 2K label for its gaming series. His most recent video game appearance was in WWE 2K17 in 2016. Stardust was his ring name when he first entered the ring in the 2K17 series.

Almost seven years later, Rhodes will return to WWE games in the 2K23 installment. The former Intercontinental champion took to Twitter to share his excitement about being a part of the company's video game.

"Can't say enough wonderful things about the 2K team & their efforts to bring me back into the fold. I hope wrestling fans really enjoy," Rhodes wrote.

Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley are reportedly decided as Royal Rumble winners

Since announcing his intention to compete for the WWE Championship last year, the American Nightmare has been widely regarded as the favorite to win the Royal Rumble.

Unfortunately, Rhodes suffered a pec injury before Hell in a Cell 2022, but he looks set to dominate when he returns to the ring at Royal Rumble 2023.

As per Ringside News, WWE decided on the winner of the men's and women's Rumble matches several weeks ago.

The report mentions Cody Rhodes and Rhea Ripley as current favorites, but there is no confirmation that those are the two indeed chosen for 2023.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will win the 2023 Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

