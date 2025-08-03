"I am hurt, but not injured" - Top star quells injury concern following WWE SummerSlam

Night One of SummerSlam saw a top star make his WWE debut. Jelly Roll joined forces with Randy Orton to take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.

The top singer was impressive in the ring and did his best to help The Viper tackle the heels. However, The Maverick and The Scottish Warrior ultimately stood tall and earned the victory.

Afterwards, Jelly Roll appeared on the WWE SummerSlam Post-Show and gave an update on his condition after a tough battle with Paul and McIntyre.

"I am sore, I am hurt, but I am not injured," Jelly Roll said in the post-show after his WWE debut at SummerSlam impressed a lot of people backstage. [From 53:06 to 53:10]

WWE CCO Triple H revealed that he was going to discuss with the singer what he could do next in the company. Roll might want to take revenge on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see what is next for RK-Roll and whether they plan to work as a tag team and go after the WWE Tag Team Title. Orton might also have his sights set on Cody Rhodes and John Cena, depending on who walks out of New Jersey as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

