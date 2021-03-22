"I am inevitable" - Roman Reigns sends an ominous message to Daniel Bryan ahead of WWE Fastlane

Roman Reigns channeled his inner Thanos before his Universal Championship match against Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane.

Roman Reigns took to social media this afternoon to send one last warning to Daniel Bryan ahead of their main event match at the pay-per-view.

Reigns didn't mix words as he laid things out quite clearly for the leader of The "Yes!" Movement.

"No road blocks. No detours. I am the constant, I am the main event. I am inevitable. #WWEFastlane"

Many fans have already compared Reigns' message to Thanos' words in "Avengers: Endgame." In the film, Thanos made the same claim when he seemingly conquered the heroes' attempts to stop him. Reigns seemingly has a similar mindset heading into his match with Bryan.

How will the road to WrestleMania look for Roman Reigns after WWE Fastlane?

Roman Reigns and Edge in WWE

Sunday won't be the first time that Roman Reigns faces Daniel Bryan at a WWE Fastlane show. They squared off at the show in 2015, when Reigns put his Royal Rumble title shot at WrestleMania on the line. Reigns won that match, but it's fair to say that a lot has changed in six years.

Is history about to repeat itself tonight? Or will the addition of Edge as the special guest enforcer turn the situation on its head before the night is over?

The Rated R Superstar is certainly the wild card in tonight's main event. He's already made it clear that he's not happy with Bryan's methods in recent weeks. Of course, he's not a fan of Reigns, either.

Regardless of tonight's outcome, Edge will certainly be a factor in the finish of the match.

After tonight, it's full steam ahead to WrestleMania. Hopefully, Fastlane will deliver an incredible show in order to generate more buzz for The Showcase of the Immortals.

Catch WWE Fastlane tonight on Peacock and the WWE Network at 7 PM EST.