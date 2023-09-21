"I was just in awe" - WWE Hall of Famer praises Trish Stratus following recent cage match

A WWE Hall of Famer has praised Trish Stratus for her recent run in the company.

Trish Stratus had an incredibly long rivalry with Becky Lynch that finally came to an end at WWE Payback. Stratus and Lynch first battled at Night of Champions in May but the match had a controversial finish. Zoey Stark made her main roster debut and leveled Becky Lynch with the Z360. Stratus was able to capitalize and picked up the pinfall victory at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

The two superstars seemed to be heading toward a rematch at SummerSlam but their bout was left off of the card for the event. They battled again on the August 14th edition of RAW in a match that ended in a double count-out and WWE official Adam Pearce announced a Steel Cage match for Payback. Becky Lynch finally got her revenge on Stratus with a victory and Stark left her mentor behind after the match.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Molly Holly claimed that Trish Stratus does a great job of representing the legends of the business. She added that she was in awe of Stratus' recent performances in the ring.

"Becky is always giving 110% and amazing, but Trish gives such a good name to the legends because she is just incredible. Her athleticism, the way she looks, her determination, everything about it. I was just in awe," said Molly Holly. [From 48:54 - 49:10]

Molly Holly praises WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

Molly Holly complimented Trish Stratus for her work in the Steel Cage match at WWE Payback and claimed that the legend looked better than ever.

During her appearance on The Bump, Molly Holly noted that it was Trish Stratus' first-ever Steel Cage match at Payback and the Hall of Famer knocked it out of the park. Holly even claimed that Stratus looked better in the ring than she did two decades ago.

"In my era of wrestling Trish, neither of us had any kind of cage match and I didn't know how she would do. You know? It is your first time doing something. When I was watching it, my jaw had dropped the entire time. I could not believe how aggressive she was. It was as if she was even better now than she was 20 years ago," she said. [From 48:28 - 48:52]

Expand Tweet

While the storyline between Lynch and Stratus may have gone on for too long, the two superstars delivered a memorable Steel Cage match at Payback. It will be fascinating to see if Stratus inspired any other legends to return to the ring down the line.

Did you enjoy the rivalry between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit WWE's The Bump and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star