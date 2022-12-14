"I just felt so uncomfortable" - Former champion hated the character Vince McMahon gave him in WWE

Former Intercontinental Champion Marc Mero recently opened up about his WWE run, disclosing that he disliked the character Vince McMahon gave him.

After spending a few years in WCW competing as Johnny B Bad, Marc Mero signed with WWE in 1996. Since Ted Turner's company owned the rights to the Johnny B Bad character, Vince McMahon decided to give Mero a new gimmick. Hence, the 62-year-old debuted in the Stamford-based company as Wildman Marc Mero.

In a recent interview with Ten Count, Mero disclosed how McMahon came up with his Wildman gimmick, stating that he felt uncomfortable doing it.

"I remember in creative they kept drawing different things that they're presenting to me and they had this character Wildman Marc Mero. I didn't really get it and part of not getting it is like I remember Vince saying in the meeting, he goes, 'Can you do like a Tarzan yell?' I'm like, ‘I don't have a very strong voice.’ It was almost like Ric Flair's woo. Like they wanted me to do this Tarzan yell and I just felt so uncomfortable doing it. It was like, what is a wildman? Am I from a jungle? Am I like Tarzan?" Mero said. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Marc Mero doubts WWE will ever invite him back. Check out his comments here.

Wildman Marc Mero failed to connect with the WWE Universe

Marc Mero spent about three years in the Stamford-based company, during which he won the Intercontinental Championship once. However, he and his then-wife, Sable, left the company in 1999.

In his interview with Ten Count, Mero pointed out that although his character did not connect with the fans, his wife was very popular among the WWE Universe.

“So I never connected with it, and unfortunately, I don't think the audience connected with it as much as they hoped for and I hoped for. But the blessing was, you know, having my wife at the time, Sable, we connected in a different way where she really got over and, you know, at the time I was so happy for her because it's happy for us because we're a married couple, you know, so it was a it was an incredible time in our lives," he added. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Whatever happened to former WWE Superstar Marc Mero? Check out the details here.

Do you have any fond memories of Marc Mero? Let us know in the comments section below!

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes