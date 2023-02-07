"I just had a freak accident" - Candice LeRae reveals reason for hiatus immediately following WWE return

Triple H and co. have brought back several former WWE Superstars over the last couple of months, including Johnny Gargano and his wife, Candice LeRae. Whilst Johnny Wrestling is finally set to compete in a major contest inside the Elimination Chamber for the United States Championship, his wife is yet to be featured in a prominent match/feud.

Candice LeRae was immediately forced to take a hiatus following her return on the September 26, 2022 episode of RAW. She teamed up with Bianca Belair to take on Damage CTRL on the October 17th edition before disappearing for so long that she missed Survivor Series: WarGames.

While speaking to The Sam Laprade Show, Candice was asked about injuries in pro-wrestling when she revealed a recent 'freak accident' she was involved in:

“I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a risk when we step into the ring, no matter what we do. It is very taxing on our bodies. I’m a bit more…having a son now, it’s a bit more scary for me because when I do get hurt, it affects him now.” [H/T: Ringside News]

She also talked about how the Stamford-based promotion cares for their wrestlers:

“Before, I was like, I don’t care, it’s myself. If it happens, it happens, that’s the risk we’re taking. Now, it does affect him. It’s a very real thing, but WWE takes such phenomenal care of us. The medical staff that we have, they do so much for us, and we do everything we can to prevent everything. Of course, in the back of my head, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to get hurt because I want to be a present mother.’ I do feel, not as worried as you’d probably think I would be. I feel people have my back, and I’ve been training for this for 20 years.” [H/T: Ringside News]

WWE's The Way on Monday Night RAW

Triple H & the creative team are yet to push them into a significant program, but they have already reformed The Way on WWE RAW.

For those unaware, The Way was a prevalent faction in NXT, featuring Johnny Wrestling, his wife Candice LeRae, Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell and, the current United States Champion, Austin Theory.

Whilst Theory reuniting with his former stablemates seems a little far-fetched at this point, Indi Hartwell could join Gargano, LeRae, and Dexter Lumis.

What do you think of The Way reforming on WWE RAW?

