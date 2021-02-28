“I was just too loyal to the NWA" - Ric Flair reveals he rejected WWE's offer for a massive match in 1988

Ric Flair sat down for an interview on 'The Wrestling Inc' Daily' podcast, and the Nature Boy spoke on various topics about his legendary career.

Flair was asked whether he thought about following The Brain Busters to the WWE in 1988. Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard joined WWE, then WWF, and were quickly pushed as champions in the tag team division.

Was Ric Flair lured by the possibility of going to WWE and getting a similar push?

The 2-time Hall of Famer revealed that WWE wanted him to join the company and have a match with Randy Savage. Flair, though, was happy in WCW at the time. The wrestling icon was a proud NWA World Champion, and he wouldn't have substituted the spot for anything else.

"No. I just talked to Vince [McMahon]. They wanted me to come and wrestle Randy Savage, but I was just too loyal to the NWA. When you've been the NWA World Heavyweight Champion, how do you just skip out? Everything is a work in pro wrestling except when you are the NWA Champion. And it should be that way for anybody."

Ric Flair uses Matt Riddle's US title win as an example to explain why he didn't sign with WWE in 1988

Ric Flair brought up the recent example of Matt Riddle's United States Championship victory. Flair explained that Riddle looked legitimately excited about becoming the new United States Champion, and for wrestlers, such moments are what count in the end.

"If you watched Matt Riddle, he looked so excited to become the U.S. Champion, And that [reaction] was as much a part of the match. Those are the moments that matter. I know people say it's a work, but people who perceive it [wrestling] that way will never be successful. You've got to have your heart into it, and moments like that, when you become a champion, should be huge."

Ric Flair has been heavily featured on WWE TV of late as part of his storyline with Lacey Evans. However, Evans is now pregnant, and WWE has dropped the storyline altogether.

It's an unfortunate development as Ric Flair saw a lot of potential in the angle, and he also recently revealed his idea that WWE rejected the storyline.