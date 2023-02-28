"I just think that tag team was useless" - WWE veteran bashes Damage CTRL after their title loss on RAW (Exclusive)

Former writer Vince Russo has weighed in on Damage CTRL losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lita on RAW this week.

Last week on the red brand, The Man and The Extreme Diva challenged IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to a match for the title during Bayley's Ding Dong Hello show. The match took place as the main event of RAW this week. Furthermore, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a surprise return and helped the babyfaces win the tag titles.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo shared that IYO SKY and Dakota Kai haven't been very useful, further adding that they could have a rematch with Becky and Lita at WrestleMania.

"I just think that tag team was useless, man. Bro, who are you gonna tune in to see more as tag champions, Lita and Becky or these two girls? To me, it's a no-brainer. You can do that [rematch at WrestleMania], maybe that's the rematch," said Russo. [1:12:40-1:13:30]

Vince Russo criticizes Damage CTRL's run with the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY formed the heel stable after they all made their return to the company at SummerSlam last year. They captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after Clash at the Castle and lost it to Asuka and Alexa Bliss before recapturing it again a few days later at Crown Jewel last year.

During the same episode, Vince Russo stated that Damage CTRL did nothing with the titles and that he felt that they were not big draws.

"Damage CTRL, they've done nothing with these titles. They could not get these titles off of these girls soon enough. As they said in the old days, 'you have to put a** in seats.' Those girls did not put one a** in a seat. They stuck with them because of NXT things. They're good little hands and they're great workers, and guess what, nobody cares," said Russo. [6:00 - 6:35]

WrestleMania 39 is a month away, and it'll be interesting to see how things pan out before the event. With Trish Stratus in the mix, a match between her and Bayley is possible for The Show of Shows.

