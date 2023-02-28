"Those girls did not put one a** in a seat" - Former WWE writer comes down hard on Damage CTRL after RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was critical of Damage CTRL's title run after the duo of Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY lost their championships on RAW this week.

Kai and SKY were up against the all-star team of Lita and Becky Lynch on the RAW main event. As the match progressed, Hall of Famer Trish Stratus appeared to assist Lynch and her longtime friend. Trish took Bayley outside. This allowed Lita to hit a devastating Litasault on IYO to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

On this week's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo mentioned that it was time WWE took the titles off Damage CTRL. He felt that the girls were not a big draw, and the creative team kept the titles on them because of their time in NXT.

"Damage CTRL, they've done nothing with these titles. They could not get these titles off of these girls soon enough. As they said in the old days, 'you have to put a** in seats.' Those girls did not put one a** in a seat. They stuck with them because of NXT things. They're good little hands and they're great workers, and guess what, nobody cares." [From 6:00 - 6:35]

Ronda Rousey took shots at Damage CTRL after WWE SmackDown

A social media battle between Ronda Rousey and Bayley marred the weekend leading up to this week's RAW. The two former women's champions lashed out at each other in a series of tweets.

It all started when Ronda called out Damage CTRL for barely defending the titles during their championship reign.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here? twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Bayley came out in defense of her cohorts, saying that they put up title defenses every week at live events.

Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Apparently the entirety of the Smackdown tag division is @NatbyNature plus whatever poor soul she can recruit to her lost cause this week. #USOs defend their title every week, #DamageCNTRL has defended like twice in 6 months. What the hell is going on here? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly. twitter.com/RondaRousey/st… Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly. twitter.com/RondaRousey/st…

This got another response from the Baddest Woman on the Planet as she suggested barely anyone had seen those matches since they were not televised.

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey Bayley @itsBayleyWWE Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly. twitter.com/RondaRousey/st… Please spell the champs name right. And then show up to some live events and watch them defend the tag titles weekly. twitter.com/RondaRousey/st… And don’t worry, me and all 15 people in Champagne, Illinois will be watching your cronies’ glorious untelevised “title defense” tonight twitter.com/i/web/status/1… And don’t worry, me and all 15 people in Champagne, Illinois will be watching your cronies’ glorious untelevised “title defense” tonight twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Do you agree with Russo's comments on Damage CTRL? Sound off in the comments section below.

