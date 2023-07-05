"I knew she felt uncomfortable" - WWE veteran Vince Russo on late star's career-threatening injury (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo recently spoke about the injury Daffney suffered at Bound for Glory 2009 when she was chokeslammed by Abyss.

Daffney started her career in 1999 when she signed with WCW. She remained with the company until it was acquired by WWE in 2001. The late star also had two stints in IMPACT Wrestling, first from 2002-2003 and the second from 2008-2011. At TNA Bound for Glory 2009, Daffney was involved in an infamous spot when Abyss chokeslammed her from the ring apron through a barbed wire board.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer recalled that he worked for IMPACT Wrestling when the incident went down. He added that Daffney was probably apprehensive of turning down any spot pitched to her.

Russo further said that when he saw Daffney being chokeslammed, he rushed to the curtains and questioned why she agreed to the spot after she came backstage.

"Bro, I will never forget when I was in TNA and freaking Daffney was involved in a match with Abyss and Raven and bro my fault; I did not say what you guys were doing. So I'm watching this, and bro, it was the same exact situation. They laid out the match. As the female, Daffney's not gonna say, 'No, I'm not doing that.' And bro, they made her take such a vicious, vicious bump. Bro, as soon as I saw that, I left the guerilla, and I went to the curtain, and I screamed at her. When she came back, I told her, 'Why didn't you tell me' because I knew she felt uncomfortable," said Vince Russo. [11:10 - 11:59]

WWE veteran Vince Russo believes the injury had long-term effects on Daffney's mental health

Furthermore, Vince Russo stated that the injury had long-term effects on Daffney's mental health and might have also led to her tragic suicide in 2021. The WWE legend believes the late star never recovered from the damage caused by the spot at Bound for Glory 2009 and leading to her declining health over the years.

"Bro, as a shoot, that injury led to her killing herself because that injury fried her brain. She was never the same after that. If you don't think this stuff is serious, you're a moron. She was never the same after that. She had psychological problems, and her brain was all messed up, and we all know the end of that story," added Vince Russo. [12:00 - 12:34]

The entire wrestling world had come out to raise awareness about mental health after Daffney's passing in September 2021.

