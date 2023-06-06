"I knew I was gonna like you" - Mandy Rose shares a photo with her former tag team partner, sends a heartfelt message

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently sent a message to her former Toxic Attraction stablemate, Jacy Jayne, on her 27 birthday.

During her time in WWE, Rose led Toxic Attraction. The group also consisted of Jayne and Gigi Dolin. All three women dominated the NXT women's division, holding championships simultaneously.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Rose sent a heartfelt message to Jayne on her birthday. She also shared a photo of the two from their recent vacation.

"Happiest birthday wishes to this bad a** & amazing person, GREAT friend and former tag team partner! I knew I was gonna like you when I first met youu @jacyjaynewwe," wrote Rose.

Should Mandy Rose return to WWE? Booker T thinks she deserves another chance

Mandy Rose was released by WWE by the end of 2022. Her historic 413-day reign as the NXT Women's Champion ended, courtesy of Roxanne Perez.

Surprisingly, Rose's championship run ended on an episode of NXT, considering that she held the belt for well over a year. Over the last few months, a portion of the WWE Universe has claimed that they wish to see Rose make a return to the company.

WWE legend Booker T also believes that the former Toxic Attraction leader deserves a second chance in the company. Booker stated on his Hall of Fame podcast:

"The question is: would you like to see Mandy Rose back in WWE? Me personally, I would," Booker said. "Main roster or NXT, I really don't care. I just hope she gets a chance to get back in there and prove that ... she still can be one of the best."

Rose seems to be enjoying her life outside of professional wrestling. It remains to be seen if she will ever return to the squared circle.

