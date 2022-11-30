"I knew there was a reason"- WWE fans ecstatic over 25-year-old star's resurgence under Triple H

The WWE Universe is seemingly pleased with Triple H's recent booking of Austin Theory. This comes days after the 25-year-old prodigy regained the United States Championship.

Theory was Vince McMahon's handpicked future star during the latter's final few months as the company's head booker. Not only did the star become the second youngest United States Champion in the title's history, he also became the youngest-ever champion under the WWE banner.

At the Money in the Bank 2022 pay-per-view, the former NXT star lost the title to Bobby Lashley. However, he was added to the ladder match later that night and he emerged victorious, making him the youngest superstar to win the Money in the Bank contract in WWE history.

Once Triple H took over the wrestling juggernaut, he booked the former Progress star to lose a number of matches. He consistently failed in his cash-in attempts and eventually wasted his contract away by unsuccessfully cashing in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship.

However, Theory won the title at Survivor Series 2022 when he defeated Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins in a triple-threat match. Fans widely believed the DX member wanted to bury Theory. However, recent booking has suggested otherwise and the fans have taken notice, with some claiming this was the plan all along.

A former WWE star recently commented on Triple H

Kurt Angle recently commented on The Game making himself the center of attention at Survivor Series 2017.

"Yes [2017 men’s Survivor Series match turned into the ‘Triple H show'] and I didn’t agree with that, especially making Braun [Strowman] look like a complete a**hole. I’m not sure what they were trying to accomplish at that point. I know that he wanted to get the win, I understand that but the way they did that just made it look like, you know, nobody else mattered but Triple H and that’s not what you want to do with talent that you’re building." (H/T Post Wrestling)

A few months later, the King of Kings and Kurt Angle squared off at WrestleMania in a mixed tag team match. The 14-time world champion was joined by Stephanie McMahon while the Olympian was joined by Ronda Rousey. The babyface team emerged victorious in one of the greatest debut matches in WWE history.

