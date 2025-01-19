  • home icon
"I knew" - WWE veteran claims his prediction about The Rock has come true (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Jan 19, 2025 01:08 GMT
The Rock made an appearance on RAW's Netflix premiere (Image via wwe.com)

The Rock is one of the most recognizable names in WWE history, and for good reason. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently talked about The Brahma Bull's early days in the business and a prediction that he made about the megastar.

Right from his initial run in WWE, The Rock came across as a rare talent with remarkable promo ability and in-ring skills. This allowed him to quickly rise through the ranks in the global juggernaut before expanding his brand beyond pro wrestling. Currently, he is one of the members of TKO's Board of Directors.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo explained that while he did not expect Triple H to be the Chief Content Officer of the company, he had an idea about The Rock's future.

"I always thought [The] Rock would be bigger than the wrestling business in some way, shape or form, 'cause he was smarter than everybody else. He just was. He was a step ahead of everybody else. But never in a million years would I have ever called Triple H marrying Stephanie [McMahon], the Vince McMahon scandal and that guy being in the spot, never in a million years. But I knew [The] Rock was definitely gonna go on to bigger and better things." [6:38 onwards]
A WWE analyst speculated about The Rock's immediate future

While The Rock is quite involved with the Stamford-based promotion today, he is not active inside the ring, with his last match coming at WrestleMania XL Night One.

On the NotSam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts predicted that The Rock could miss WrestleMania 41 after the events of RAW's Netflix premiere.

“My speculation is now that we're not going to see The Rock at all, but it's all wild speculation at this point,” said Sam Roberts. [1:09:41 onwards]
It remains to be seen what The Rock plans to do next. The Final Boss was featured in a new promotional video for WrestleMania 41, leading many to believe that he could have a role in this year's Show of Shows.

Edited by Pratik Singh
