"I know" - 39-year-old WWE Superstar agrees that he should dethrone Jey Uso to win the World Heavyweight Title

By Soumik Datta
Modified Apr 29, 2025 22:03 GMT
Jey Uso (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Jey Uso (Image credits: WWE.com)

Jey Uso's first defense of the World Heavyweight Championship could be against Logan Paul. However, Karrion Kross also has his sights on Jey's title and believes he should be the one to dethrone The YEET Master.

Kross was involved during Paul's match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 41. During the match's closing moments, a member of The Maverick's entourage tried to hand him the brass knuckles before being stopped in his tracks by the Doom Walker. The confusion allowed the former United States Champion to secure a vital win over Styles before he declared his intentions of winning the World Heavyweight Championship on this week's RAW.

On X/Twitter, Kross sent a two-word message reply to a post that claimed he should be the one to dethrone Jey.

"I know," wrote Kross.

Check out Kross' post and reply on X:

Sam Roberts wants Rusev to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

Sam Roberts believes Rusev is a strong contender to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship. The former United States Champion returned to WWE on RAW after WrestleMania 41.

On his first night back in the company, Rusev destroyed Otis and Akira Tozawa of the Alpha Academy. He will face Otis on next week's Monday Night RAW in his first match since returning to the Stamford-based company.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts claimed that he was interested in the idea of Rusev vs. Jey for the World Heavyweight Championship.

"I think a couple of opponents like that who are big-name opponents, that Rusev can get through. But before long you have a pretty good World Heavyweight Title contender in Rusev. I think the idea of Rusev vs. Jey Uso is a pretty good idea."
Jey and Logan Paul's exchange from this week's RAW ended with The Yeet Man superkicking the man who could be next in line for a shot at the World Heavyweight Title. Their match hasn't officially been confirmed.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
