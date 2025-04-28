Recently returned WWE star to challenge Jey Uso for World Heavyweight Championship, says analyst

Jey Uso captured the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. A WWE analyst suggested a recently returned superstar could soon challenge him for the title.

Earlier this year, Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to earn a world title shot at WrestleMania 41. On the first night of the Show of Shows, the former Bloodline member defeated Gunther to capture his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship. While he celebrated on RAW last Monday, Rusev returned to the company after five years that same night. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts suggested Uso and Rusev could soon cross paths.

The 41-year-old analyst pointed out that he could see Rusev go through a few big names, including Sheamus and Penta, before challenging Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship soon:

"I think a couple of opponents like that who are big-name opponents, that Rusev can get through. But before long you have a pretty good World Heavyweight Title contender in Rusev. I think the idea of Rusev vs. Jey Uso is a pretty good idea," he said. [47:51 - 48:13]

Rikishi wants another WWE star to challenge Jey Uso

On the latest episode of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, Jey Uso's WWE Hall of Fame father addressed the 39-year-old's World Heavyweight Championship win at WrestleMania 41. He disclosed that he was proud of his son's accomplishment.

Meanwhile, Rikishi expressed his desire to see Uso's cousin, the newly-crowned United States Champion Jacob Fatu, challenge him for the World Heavyweight Title:

"A real exciting match I feel would be Jacob Fatu. [And Jacob already has a victory on him.] See, that already sparks interest to fans, right? It's not just cuz they're family, but, you know, behind the scenes, like, you know, we know they can dance and have a hell of a match, right? Which the world will be able to have access to see it and, you know, become reality, right?" he said.

It will be interesting to see who Jey Uso's first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship is.

