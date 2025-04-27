Rikishi wants surprising 33-year-old WWE star to challenge Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently addressed the potential challengers to his son, Jey Uso, for the World Heavyweight Championship. He suggested a 33-year-old champion should have a shot at Jey's title.

One week ago, Jey Uso defeated Gunther at WrestleMania 41 to capture his first-ever World Heavyweight Championship. That same night, Jey's cousin, Jacob Fatu, also won his first singles title in WWE by beating LA Knight in a United States Championship match. Speaking on his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the wrestling legend expressed his desire to see The Samoan Werewolf challenge Main Event Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Title.

Jey's father disclosed that he believes the two real-life Bloodline members would have a hell of a match:

"A real exciting match I feel would be Jacob Fatu. [And Jacob already has a victory on him.] See, that already sparks interest to fans, right? It's not just cuz they're family, but, you know, behind the scenes, like, you know, we know they can dance and have a hell of a match, right? Which the world will be able to have access to see it and, you know, become reality, right?" Riksihi said.

The Hall of Famer pointed out that the two superstars would also be more relaxed working with each other, being family. Meanwhile, they would have the responsibility of representing their culture well. Rikishi stated that Triple H and his creative team could start planting the seeds for this match, claiming it would be good for the company and fans:

"But they know there's that energy that it's family and we want to steal the show. We got a responsibility. It's pride. It's culture. It's us putting a staple in this thing that we are the greatest mindset as far as working in and out of the ring. And I feel like, man, that would be exciting, championship vs. championship. And just let it, don't kill it off right away. We can start to plant the seeds. I think it could be a good thing for TKO, good thing for WWE, definitely good thing for WWE Universe fans. It just gives something different to be able to watch." [10:10 - 11:58]

WWE Hall of Famer addressed whether Jey Uso would have a successful title reign

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long discussed whether Jey Uso would succeed as a World Heavyweight Champion.

The former SmackDown General Manager pointed out that Jey may be a promo guy, stating that fans would eventually understand and accept that because they already like him:

"Well, everybody has their own way, okay. I'm saying he [Jey Uso] may be a promo guy that make him get away with that and not too much to get away with it, but that's just him. So eventually the fans will understand that, that's him and they'll accept that because they already like him. They're glad that he won the title and everything."

It will be interesting to see who Jey Uso's first challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship will be.

