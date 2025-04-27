7 potential opponents for Rusev after he returned on WWE RAW after WrestleMania 41

Rusev returned to WWE following a five-year absence on last Monday's episode of RAW following WrestleMania 41, targeting and annihilating Otis and Akira Tozawa. The former AEW TNT Champion interrupted a scheduled tag team bout between The New Day and Alpha Academy before it could start.

The Bulgarian Brute's in-ring return to the company was heavily speculated online, with many wrestling fans predicting that he'd answer Randy Orton's open challenge at The Show of Shows. However, instead of battling The Viper at this year's Showcase of the Immortals, Rusev made a dominant comeback on April 21, 2025, and single-handedly destroyed the Alpha Academy. He seemingly returned as a vicious heel who attacked babyfaces, but much of the vocal crowd inside the T-Mobile Arena was on the side of the Bulgarian strongman.

What's next for Rusev in 2025? Without further ado, let's examine seven potential opponents for the former three-time WWE United States Champion on the red brand:

#7. Alpha Academy's Otis and #6. Akira Tozawa

Considering Rusev's recent attack on Alpha Academy, Otis and Akira Tozawa are obvious choices regarding future opponents for The Bulgarian Brute. On a recent episode of Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo predicted that the 39-year-old's debut would lead to two weeks of televised matches between the former US Champion and the wrestlers he attacked.

"Bro, you know why they did it this way? We got two weeks of matches lined up. We got Otis lined up, and we've got Tozawa. Rusev is booked for the next two weeks, bro. Here we go. Write it in right now. We'll probably get Tozawa week one, and then we'll probably go to Otis week two. We got two weeks of Ws for Rusev," Russo said.

A clash between Tozawa and Rusev would be an underdog story for the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. However, when it comes to Otis, the 2020 Money In The Bank winner would be more of an equal match in size to The Bulgarian Brute compared to his Alpha Academy teammate.

As the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion suggested, wrestling fans will likely soon witness singles matches between Rusev and the members of Alpha Academy. Those matches would most likely be used to build up the credibility of the newly returning Bulgarian on Monday Night RAW.

The current World Tag Team Champions, #5. Kofi Kingston and #4. Xavier Woods of The New Day

Kofi and Xavier were wise to exit the ring when Rusev came to make a statement during his surprise return to the red brand. However, The New Day might not be able to escape Rusev's wrath for long. Monday Night RAW lacks depth in its tag team division, and perhaps the returning Rusev can find a partner to add greater legitimacy and renewed interest to the division.

Rusev's former tag team partner, Aiden English, has teased potentially returning to WWE to align with The Bulgarian Brute. He's currently employed by TNA, where he goes by his real name, Matthew Rehwoldt, and works as a color commentator. Earlier this month, a fan wrote to Rehwoldt on X/Twitter, mentioning the news of Rusev signing with WWE and suggesting that "You're needed to walk through the door and get those golden pipes up again." Rehwoldt responded by writing "…they have my number."

On the night of Rusev's WWE return, Rehwoldt was teasing fans about the potential of a Rusev Day comeback. The former Vaudevillains star wrote on X, "…and I’m still technically a free agent." He'd follow up that tweet with the words "Phone is on."

Wrestling fans would be delighted to see Aiden English return to re-form Rusev Day in World Wrestling Entertainment. However, considering the predicted reaction they'll receive from fans, perhaps the tandem is better off playing the tweener or babyface role against the certified heels known as The New Day.

Rusev Day couldn't win tag team gold from The New Day in 2018, but perhaps they'll have a better chance at achieving that task in 2025. Neither man has won tag team gold on WWE's main roster, but English is a former NXT Tag Team Champion alongside Simon Gotch as part of The Vaudevillains.

#3. Former AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta

Penta El Cero Miedo seems occupied in a rivalry with The Judgment Day regarding the WWE Intercontinental Championship currently held by Dominik Mysterio. But with The Bulgarian Brute on the same roster, it might be only a matter of time before the fearless masked luchador crosses paths with Rusev on Monday Night RAW.

There has been speculation from fans and wrestling journalists regarding the former Redeemer possibly joining the ranks of The Judgment Day, potentially as a bodyguard for Dirty Dom and as an enforcer for the group. The 28-year-old Mysterio recently defeated Penta and retained his Intercontinental Title with the help of the returning JD McDonagh. Dominik has previously expressed interest in adding a new member to the faction, perhaps he'll recruit Rusev to help him hold onto his newly won gold.

#2. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio

The WWE Intercontinental Championship is a title that had eluded Rusev during his initial run with the company. Rather than join The Judgment Day and help Dirty Dom retain his gold, Rusev could potentially be an enemy of the group and pursue the title that Dominik won at WrestleMania 41.

If Rusev has an impressive outing against Alpha Academy, he may move on to greener pastures such as competing for the Intercontinental Championship. The relatively lanky Dominik Mysterio would arguably be the underdog in a potential match with the Bulgarian powerhouse. Dom may have to 'cheat to win' to overcome Rusev, which would protect The Bulgarian Brute's credibility even in defeat.

#1. Four-time former World Champion Sheamus

The Celtic Warrior hasn't been seen on televised WWE programming since competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. The former four-time World Champion last wrestled during WWE's European Tour in March, losing to Bron Breakker twice in singles matches for the Intercontinental Championship. When he does return to Monday Night RAW, he'll likely be hungry for the title that has eluded him. There's also a chance he'll find himself in the crosshairs of The Bulgarian Brute sometime in 2025.

Rusev and Sheamus were previously teammates in the stable, The League of Nations. The pair clashed for the United States Championship in 2014, yet many fans have forgotten or aren't aware that it happened. The two competitors never had a notable feud against one another, but that could change if the 47-year-old returns looking for a fight against a Bulgarian Brute who's seeking to destroy anyone in his path. A battle between the heavy-hitting Irishman and the former AEW star would predictably be a certified slobberknocker.

