Vince Russo says his WCW Championship win was "so well thought out" and better than anything on this week's WWE RAW (Exclusive) 

Vince Russo has boldly claimed that his WCW Championship win in 2000 involved more creative booking than anything seen on this week's WWE RAW.

In one of the most controversial outcomes in pro wrestling history, Russo captured the WCW World Championship from Booker T on Nitro's September 25th, 2000 episode. As with most WCW main events from that time, plenty of outside shenanigans and interferences dominated the bout.

The match ended with Goldberg hitting a Spear on Vince Russo through the Steel Cage. By this, the latter 'escaped' the cage and invariably won the world title.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Russo recalled the match on the occasion of its 22nd anniversary. The former WWE writer said his WCW Title win was "creative" and "well thought out."

Russo went as far as to claim that fans can compare the match from almost two decades back with whatever's happening on RAW these days and see the difference for themselves.

"Go back and watch that match. So much happens in that match that is so creative and so well thought out. Anyone with a brain can go back and look at that match from 22 years ago and put it up against everything they saw on RAW tonight, and you'll walk away from that saying, 'Are you freaking kidding me?'" said Vince Russo (16:57 - 17:37)

WWE veteran Vince Russo didn't enjoy his WCW Title run

A few weeks ago on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Russo confessed to not wanting to perform in front of the camera during his reign as WCW Champion.

The WWE veteran explained that he disliked his on-screen role since it came in the way of his creativity and production responsibilities for the promotion.

"Listen, granted, I was WCW World Champion, right? "I've got to be honest with you," Russo added. "I was out there in front of the people. I was cutting promos. I was in angles. Me, personally, Chris [Featherstone, the host], that was the worst part of my job because it really took away from my writing and my producing. It really did," said Russo.

Vince Russo's run with the WCW Championship didn't last long as he relinquished it the following week, with Booker T reclaiming the gold again.

