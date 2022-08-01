"They just can't let it go" - Vince Russo has a brutally honest message about wrestling veterans (Exclusive)

During the latest episode of "Writing with Russo," Vince Russo was critical of old-timers being reluctant to completely walk away from the business.

In the world of professional wrestling, it's difficult to stay retired for long. Many stars of yesteryear often find themselves drawn back to the squared circle even late in life. The latest to go this route is the legendary Ric Flair, who will be wrestling his "final match" tonight at the age of 73.

Vince Russo briefly discussed Flair's decision to return to the ring and even suggested a viable post-retirement plan for The Nature Boy. The former WWE head writer also had a blunt assessment of his peers in the industry, as you can view below:

"It just seems like the majority of people, you know, who are in the business like I was, they just can't let it go, bro," stated Vince Russo." [11:09 - 11:22]

Vince Russo never experienced "the sickness" of being in front of thousands of fans in a large arena, even though he was an on-screen talent in WCW for a short time. Russo is not in favor of repeated returns and feels people in wrestling need to learn how to move on:

"So the sickness of being in front of 10,000 people or whatever, like, I don't know, bro. I never experienced that. Like, I mean, I did that, and it was cool, I guess, but to keep rehashing that, bro, you've got to move on, man. You've got to move on, bro." [11:46 - 12:07]

Vince Russo hated being on TV in WCW

Russo still draws criticism for booking himself to become WCW World Champion after he joined the promotion's creative team in 1999.

The former writer was regularly featured on WCW programming during the company's final year. However, Russo thoroughly disliked his entire on-screen run as it interfered with his responsibilities in the writing and production department.

While Russo didn't mind having some TV time, it negatively impacted his primary job of developing more compelling storylines:

"Listen, granted, I was WCW World Champion, right?" said Russo. "I've got to be honest with you, bro," Russo added. "I was out there in front of the people. I was cutting promos. I was in angles. Me, personally, Chris, that was the worst part of my job because it really took away from my writing and my producing. It really did." [11:24 - 11:45]

One Stop Wrestling @1Stop_Wrestling How would you sum up Vince Russo’s 7 day run as WCW world heavyweight champion? How would you sum up Vince Russo’s 7 day run as WCW world heavyweight champion? https://t.co/NpNccNiZH3

What are your honest opinions on Russo's time in WCW? Share them in the comments section below!

When using quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far