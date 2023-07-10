"I know who the b*tches are" – Released star comments on WWE's locker room atmosphere 

Whilst WWE's locker room is one of comradery, when certain performers begin to build momentum, they may start to find out who their true allies are, that is according to former superstar Fandango.

In 2013, the then 28-year-old was beginning to connect with the audience on a mass scale after he defeated Chris Jericho at WrestleMania 29.

During this surge in popularity, Fandango stated on the K100 podcast that he found out who his true friends were backstage after his momentum increased.

"Everybody’s your friend when you’re doing dark matches. That’s what I realized, you know what I’m saying? Because he’s lovable, he’s a nice guy and then you really figure out who your real friends are when you start to get a little momentum, you know what I’m saying? And it gets really tight, it gets real, real tight. But when the boys start b*tching, then I know who the b*tches are, I knew who’s insecure."

Fandango continued:

"So I already know that I got them thinking so, my whole thing is you think The Rock was in catering gossiping about The Godwinns or f*cking Headbangers? Nothing against those guys but… and you gotta put your energy in the right places and at the time, yeah, things did get a little bit weird in the locker room (in WWE)." (H/T Post Wrestling)

Whilst working for World Wrestling Entertainment, the 39-year-old faced off against some of the company's biggest names, including John Cena, Braun Strowman, and Roman Reigns.

Fandango is set to face a former WWE star

Despite getting released from the company in 2021, the former NXT Tag Team Champion is still competing in the ring.

Last week, IMPACT Wrestling announced on their official social media page, that Fandango, now performing under the name of Dirty Dango will go one-on-one with Santino Marella on July 16th at Slammiversary Fallout.

Like Dango, Santino also enjoyed a lengthy spell in the company, and despite not winning many major titles, Marella's comedic skills resonated with many fans.

