"I don't know what they're doing" - Vince Russo shocked by 32-year-old WWE star's surprise loss on RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo spoke about Raquel Rodriguez's freak loss to Nia Jax this week on RAW.

In a highly personal singles clash, Raquel collided with Nia Jax this week. The 32-year-old star held her own against the powerhouse. However, her bad back gave out when she tried to Powerbomb Jax. The Irresistible Force crashed down and then planted her opponent with the Annihilator for the win.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he liked the former NXT Women's Champion. He claimed that she was a great athlete and looked like she could be a big star.

Russo was surprised by her loss to Nia this week and felt that WWE should use her better.

"I like her [Raquel Rodriguez] too. She's very athletic, she's pleasant on the eyes. I like her. I don't know what they're doing with her." [From 12:20 onwards]

Raquel is not booked for Survivor Series yet, and it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for her.

