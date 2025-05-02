"I know everybody respected that guy" – Vince Russo pays tribute to Steve McMichael (Exclusive)

Former WCW commentator and wrestler Steve McMichael passed away on April 23 aged 67. Vince Russo, WCW and WWE's former head writer, recently gave his thoughts on the one-time Four Horsemen member's legendary career.

McMichael, aka Mongo, made his name in the NFL before joining the wrestling business in 1995. After briefly appearing in WWE, the former football player worked for WCW as a commentator before becoming an in-ring competitor. In 2021, he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3. Reflecting on McMichael's unique entry into wrestling, the veteran writer explained how he earned his peers' respect.

"When you look throughout history, there always was strong bonds between wrestlers and athletes," Russo said. "I think athletes wanted to be wrestlers, and wrestlers wanted to be athletes. There was always, always, always a mutual respect. I know everybody respected that guy. I know that guy respected the business and loved the business, and he certainly played the part." [2:33 – 3:00]

Watch the video above to hear EC3 reflect on his childhood memories of watching Steve McMichael in WCW.

Vince Russo on Steve McMichael's importance to WCW

One of the biggest moments of Steve McMichael's career came in 1996 when he joined the Four Horsemen stable in WCW. During that time, he became close friends with 16-time World Champion Ric Flair.

Vince Russo believes McMichael played a significant role in WCW's television ratings success over WWE in the Monday Night Wars era in the 1990s:

"And, bro, Monday Night Wars, the dude was a big part of it on commentary. They're not going to just let him walk in and be a Horseman. He's gotta earn his stripes, otherwise that is not happening. That tells you what kind of respect they had for this guy." [3:00 – 3:21]

Another notable moment in McMichael's career occurred in 1997 when he won the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship from Jeff Jarrett. He held the title for 24 days before losing to Curt Hennig.

