"I know what feeds your ego" - RAW Superstar sends a message to Becky Lynch

RAW Superstar Bayley recently sent a message to Becky Lynch, reminding her that she's well aware of The Man's strengths and weaknesses.

Lynch and The Role Model have been feuding for a couple of months now on RAW. The two competed in a Steel Cage match on the show's February 13th edition, where The Man came up victorious, thanks to some timely help from Lita.

Becky Lynch and Lita also captured the WWE Tag Team Titles from Bayley's DAMAGE CTRL stablemates, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Now, The Man and Lita, alongside Trish Stratus, are set to collide with DAMAGE CTRL at WrestleMania 39 in what promises to be a star-studded affair. The Bayley-led faction attacked Stratus backstage on this week's RAW to further intensify the feud.

BeyondThe3Count @BeyondThe3Count Damage CTRL just attacked Trish Stratus backstage before RAW🤯🤯🤯 #WWERaw Damage CTRL just attacked Trish Stratus backstage before RAW🤯🤯🤯#WWERaw https://t.co/zoWOtcH8g2

Bayley shared a clip of herself watching Becky Lynch's WrestleMania 35 match against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair on Twitter. She also shared a throwback picture of herself with Lynch, with the latter sporting a bruised eye.

Alongside the photos, The Role Model also wrote that she had supported Lynch every step of the way and was aware of what feeds her "ego" and "traumatizes" her.

"I’ve supported you in your highest of highs and through your painful lows. From there in person to see you main event, to the hospital for your broken nose. I know what feeds your ego & what traumatizes you…..your strengths & weaknesses…..I was there….WrestleMania" wrote Bayley

You can check out the full results of this week's RAW here.

Vince Russo is not a fan of DAMAGE CTRL's feud with Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus

On last week's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo didn't hold back before slamming WWE for booking a feud between DAMAGE CTRL and the team of Becky Lynch, Lita, and Trish Stratus. Russo pointed out that while Lita and Stratus were past their time, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY weren't experienced enough.

"So last week, the babies won the title. This week the babies clear the heels out of the ring. So babies over two weeks in a row with three weeks left to go. Here's the problem: you're looking at the six women in the ring. You've got Lita and Trish that are way beyond their prime. They're mothers, they're way beyond their prime." said Russo

It's safe to assume that Becky Lynch, Lita, and Stratus might walk into WrestleMania 39 as the favorites to win the six-women tag team match.

Do you see the feud between the sides ending at The Grandest Stages of Them All? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend calls The Firefly Funhouse embarrassing here

Poll : 0 votes