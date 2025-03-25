  • home icon
  • "I know what it's gonna be" - WWE veteran gives up hope on RAW after John Cena's promo this week (Exclusive)

"I know what it's gonna be" - WWE veteran gives up hope on RAW after John Cena's promo this week (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar
Modified Mar 25, 2025 09:57 GMT
John Cena showed up to RAW this week in Glasgow, Scotland [Image: WWE.com]
John Cena appeared on RAW this week in Glasgow, Scotland [Image source: wwe.com]

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently dissected John Cena's promo segment on RAW. The Cenation Leader was in attendance for the show in Glasgow, Scotland, this week.

John Cena kicked off the program this week, bragging about how he berated a child in the audience last Monday. The 16-time World Champion continued his tirade as Scottish fans booed him. Finally, Cody Rhodes showed up and trashed Cena on the microphone.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained that WWE was not doing things out of the box with John Cena's heel turn. He felt fans would be served the same storyline and promo every week, with nothing to hook in new viewers or retain the casual audience.

The veteran writer believed that there was no point in criticizing the creative team because it would seemingly never change the booking formula.

"I am so spent on burying this product. There's no reason to bury it anymore. This is the typical show. This is the show, guys. This is what you're going to get. I'm not gonna come out here and bury it every week. I know what I'm going to get every week. I know what it's gonna be. Do I get paid to watch it? Yes, I do. But there's no point. This is the show. This is what they're doing. This is it," Russo said. [From 7:40 onwards]
youtube-cover
Things are heating up in WWE as the company inches closer to WrestleMania 41. With the mega show just a few weeks away, it will be interesting to see how many more matches are booked for 'Mania.

