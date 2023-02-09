"I don't know if I'm gonna be able to move my legs after this" - Seth Rollins mentions the WWE spot he regrets the most

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins described the bump that was not worth it and so painful that, at the time, he suspected his career was over.

In 2018 Roman Reigns defended his Universal Championship against Braun Strowman in WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event.

Former RAW Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler had earlier beaten Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins. But they weren't done with each other as they scuffled during Hell in a Cell Match. Their brawl ended when The Visionary and The Showoff took a nasty bump as they fell from the top of the cell and landed on the commentary desk at ringside.

Seth "Freakin" Rollins was on The Dan LeBatard Show to promote WrestleMania 39 at the Super Bowl. He was asked about the bumps he had taken that he regretted later.

"I've taken a couple of falls off the side of Hell in a Cell structure… and I've fallen off the side of that a couple of times through our announce desk and the most recent which was five or six years ago at this point I thought 'That was it, I'm never getting up. That's the end of it. I don't know if I'm going to be able to move my legs after this,' it was so painful I thought, 'I don't know if I'll ever be able to wrestle again,'" Rollins said. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

TheAaronBRAND @TheAaronBRAND_ 55.) Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins- Hell In A Cell 2018 (Tag Team match for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships; ****1/2) 55.) Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins- Hell In A Cell 2018 (Tag Team match for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships; ****1/2) https://t.co/tpU6tWMA2E

Seth Rollins claimed he wasn't upset about the spot, but it wasn't worth it

During the same interview on The Dan LeBatard Show, Seth Rollins told the co-host that the spot was not worth it because it didn't even feature his match. At the end of the contest, he described it as a "calamity," in which he somehow falls off the side of the cage.

The WWE Grand Slam Champion said that he views his past as a lens through which all paths lead to his very fortunate life today.

"Taking a huge bump off the side of the cage that I didn't need to take or want to take, and it wasn't even my match. So no, it was not worth it. At all. It was a terrible decision. I wish I hadn't done it," he added. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

мoнαммαd нυѕѕαιɴ @MOHAMMA88626173

Hell in a cell 2018



#HIAC Brock lesnar Destroyed Roman Reign and Braun strowman atHell in a cell 2018 Brock lesnar Destroyed Roman Reign and Braun strowman at Hell in a cell 2018#HIAC https://t.co/EB7YASKaoj

The devastation that ensued shortly after Rollins' collapse from the side of the cage (along with Dolph Ziggler) is often remembered as Brock Lesnar's music hit, causing even more chaos.

What do you think of Seth Rollins' awful bump off the cage in 2018? Sound off in the comments section below.

