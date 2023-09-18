"I don't know how many people you might turn off" - WWE veteran on no usage of blood in Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' steel cage match (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell believes WWE did the right thing by avoiding bringing blood into play during Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' steel cage match at Payback 2023.

The Man and Stratus ended their rivalry with a thrilling match earlier this month, which left the Pittsburgh crowd on the edge of their seats. The two performers were able to convey their deep-rooted resentment against each other without employing the usage of blood throughout the match. It was Becky Lynch who came on top in the end, culminating the feud on a feel-good note.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell lauded WWE for not having either Lynch or Stratus bleed in the match. The wrestling veteran thinks though a section of viewers enjoy bloodshed in a steel cage affair, it could have potentially turned off women and young viewers.

"There's just something about a woman bleeding that I just don't wanna see. And they got a lot of kids watching. A guy is one thing. You kind of expect a guy to do it. But a woman, I don't know how many people you might turn off. I mean, 90% of guys might wanna see that, but I'm the one who wouldn't. I know the women and the little kids; they wouldn't like to see that at all," said Dutch Mantell. [1:38 - 2:25]

Teddy Long thinks Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus stole the show at WWE Payback 2023

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Teddy Long lavished praise on Lynch and Stratus' match, saying it was "outstanding."

Furthermore, the WWE Hall of Famer added that though he came in expecting a great bout from the two performers, they went above and beyond and surpassed his expectations.

"Well, my thoughts are it was outstanding. Two girls, putting it on like that, they tore the house down, and like I said, I didn't expect that much from them. I expected a great match, but I didn't expect what they put on, so they really stole the show, I can tell you that," said Teddy Long.

While Trish Stratus has been absent since Payback 2023, Becky Lynch moved on to bigger things and captured the NXT Women's Championship last week.

