"I don't know much about her" - Popular WWE star shares honest opinion on Jade Cargill

A popular WWE star has opened up about Jade Cargill's potential move to the company. The name in question is former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

At this point, fans are counting the days to Cargill's rumored WWE debut. She recently wrestled her final match in AEW and lost to Kris Statlander. Fans are beyond excited to see her compete against the Stamford-based promotion's top female stars.

In a new interview with Steve Fall of Ten Count, Tiffany Stratton shared her thoughts on Jade Cargill. The NXT star admitted that she knew little about the former TBS Champion. Check out her full comments below:

"Yeah, for sure. Bring her on in. I don't know much about her. But I've seen photos of her, and she's beautiful. But yeah, I'm not sure what's really going on there. So I guess we'll see." [H/T Wrestling News]

A WWE legend is a big fan of Jade Cargill

Former WWE Champion Paul Wight (aka Big Show) has been a big fan of Cargill for quite some time now. The wrestling veteran said last year that Cargill would be more successful than WWE Hall of Famer Chyna. Check out what he told Sportskeeda Wrestling:

"Chyna, absolutely. Chyna was a powerhouse like that back in the day, and Joan was an incredible talent, but at the same time, Jade has had that opportunity to really get the championship runs, whereas I don't think Joan got the chance to get the championship recognition early in her career that she should have done. Jade looks tremendous, and you can't help but look at an athlete like Jade Cargill and know that she is a step above everyone else." (2:12 onwards)

A singles feud between Cargill and Tiffany Stratton would certainly be money. Stratton has done incredibly well for herself over the past few months. As for Cargill, she has made a name for herself in AEW over the years, and she's bound to be a perfect fit in WWE.

What do you think of a potential feud between Cargill and Stratton? Let us know in the comments section below.

