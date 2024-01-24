"I don't know how he's never broken his neck" – Ex-WWE star critiques Goldberg's spear

Wrestling legend Stevie Richards recently gave his take on Bill Goldberg's execution of the spear.

On July 28, 2003, Goldberg defeated Richards in a 72-second match on RAW. Toward the end of the bout, the 2018 WWE Hall of Famer landed awkwardly on his head while delivering a spear. He then hit his opponent with a Jackhammer before recording a pinfall victory.

Richards said on his Stevie Richards Wrestling Analysis YouTube channel that his former in-ring rival was lucky to avoid serious injury:

"Bill's head here, I don't know how he's never broken his neck. I don't know how he doesn't have stingers, I don't know, even a shoulder. His body is kinda off to the side this way [left], his body is like this [twisted], his upper body is straight down, and then even his shoulder is kinda twisted around (…) There's so much going on where Bill could probably break his neck. He could get a stinger." [0:12 – 0:42]

Over the years, many people have criticized Goldberg for failing to take care of his opponents in the ring. Bret Hart believes the former WCW star's mistimed kick at Starrcade 1999 caused him to retire early. Matt Riddle has also made several derogatory remarks about the two-time Universal Champion.

Stevie Richards analyzes Goldberg's in-ring approach

As a former football player, Goldberg took his on-field intensity and made it part of his wrestling persona.

While some have accused the WCW icon of injuring opponents, Stevie Richards believes he failed to protect himself more than others:

"My guess is from doing this night in and night out, people think he had no regard for his opponent. He had no regard for his own safety, for his own ergonomics, landing on these kinds of bumps. He was just full speed ahead, a hundred and 10 thousand percent, going like that. Man, the way he lands, that's like a face bump, DDT bump, and everything all at once." [0:43 – 1:12]

In 2023, Richards also offered his thoughts on the former WWE star's infamous Super ShowDown 2019 match against The Undertaker.

