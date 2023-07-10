"I know she's obsessed with Dom" - RAW Superstar on Rhea Ripley's relationship with Judgment Day stablemate (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Natalya recently spoke about Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio and mentioned how the two RAW Superstars are obsessed with each other.

One of the highlights on Monday nights has been the pairing of Ripley and Dominik, both of whom are part of The Judgment Day. Both performers always have their backs, accompanying each other during their matches. Dominik Mysterio has interfered in many of Rhea Ripley's bouts, distracting her opponents.

One such opponent is Natalya, who became a victim of Dominik's outside shenanigans at Night of Champions, allowing Ripley to defeat her in minutes.

In a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, which was recorded before last week's RAW, where Natalya had a memorable match with Rhea Ripley, the 42-year-old spoke about The Eradicator. The former SmackDown Women's Champion mentioned how both Ripley and Dominik were obsessed with each other.

Natalya then also opened up about wanting another match with the Women's World Champion to prove she belongs at the top.

"I would like Rhea to; I know she's obsessed with Dom (Dominik Mysterio). Dom is obsessed with her, and she's obsessed with Dom. I know they have a very special friendship, and that's amazing. The Papa-Mami connection, as I call it. But I also want Rhea to remember that as long as she wants to wrestle men, she got Natalya right here waiting for her. She might not have a lot of respect for me. She might not see me as much of a threat after Night of Champions, but I would love to show what I could do with her in the ring," said Natalya. [5:35 - 6:00]

Check out the full video below:

WWE Superstar Natalya said she cried after losing to Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions

Natalya has been vocal about how her squash loss to Ripley at Night of Champions 2023 deeply affected her. In an interview a few days back, the RAW Superstar confessed to crying for days after the Saudi Arabia show. The Queen of Harts added that she perceived herself to be a complete failure after the crushing loss.

"After Night of Champions, I went home and cried for days. I just felt like such a complete failure. I thought this was maybe, you know, my last chance to have this moment, especially on a huge pay-per-view in a place that's so important to me because Saudi is where myself and Lacey Evans made history as the first woman to ever compete there. So it was really special to me. I honestly felt like the lowest I've ever felt in my career, and so I didn't know if I'd ever get the chance to get that back and I did, and I never take it for granted," said Natalya.

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era Higher ups were very happy with the gritty nature of the Natalya vs Rhea Ripley match. (Fightful) Higher ups were very happy with the gritty nature of the Natalya vs Rhea Ripley match. (Fightful) https://t.co/A4te0UGIry

Natalya certainly proved herself with her performance against Rhea Ripley on RAW last week, which reportedly won over the higher-ups in WWE.

