"I don't know if people can handle that" - Former champion teases reunion with released WWE star under Triple H's regime

WWE Superstar Tamina recently teased a reunion with Nia Jax to pursue the Women's Tag Team Titles under Triple H's regime.

Tamina debuted in the Stamford-based company in 2010. She has since been an active competitor on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. Meanwhile, Nia Jax joined WWE in 2014. She spent nearly seven years there before getting released from her contract in November 2021. During Jax's time in WWE, she formed a tag team with Tamina on RAW for several months.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Tamina addressed the possibility of Jax returning to the company to form a tag team with her.

"[We gonna see her back full-time? We're gonna see you guys tag back up?] I don't know if people can handle that. If sis came back, and me and her tagged up. I don't think people could handle that because that's a whole another thing. Because, you know, we'd be going to, no, we would be running through it all [laughs]." she said. [12:38 - 12:48]

The former Women's Tag Team Champion pointed out that the company always comes up with surprises.

"[Do you think anybody on that roster stands a chance of taking you guys down? Them titles are going on your waists quick] Oh man, you never know but hey, [shush gesture] [laughs]. I'm just kidding. Yeah, you never know, bro. I'm telling you WWE always comes up with surprises, so I can't say too much right now. You just never know. You never know," Tamina added. [13:33 - 13:59]

Tamina recently addressed the possibility of her joining The Bloodline. Check out her comments here.

Nia Jax participated in the 2023 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match

After over a year of absence, Nia Jax returned to the WWE ring in January to participate in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. The Irresistible Force entered the bout at number 30 and lasted about two minutes before getting eliminated by 11 superstars.

During the same interview with TMZ Sports, Tamina disclosed that she enjoyed Jax's return at the Royal Rumble.

"It was awesome. It was great having her back, you know. And everybody we had a good time, you know, everybody that was in that Rumble was supposed to be in that Rumble and it was awesome. Like every single new girl, every single person that was there like that's the kind of love, that's the kind of spirit you want in a locker room," Tamina said. [12:59 - 13:16]

WWE @WWE



Nia Jax is entrant number in the Women's SHE'S NOT LIKE MOST GIRLS ... AND SHE'S BACK!!!Nia Jax is entrant numberin the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! SHE'S NOT LIKE MOST GIRLS ... AND SHE'S BACK!!!Nia Jax is entrant number 3️⃣0️⃣ in the Women's #RoyalRumble Match! https://t.co/9s5BKpvmhP

Tamina got extremely emotional speaking about a current NXT star. Check out her comments here.

Please credit TMZ Sports and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Poll : 0 votes