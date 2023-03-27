"I don't know if that person exists" - Charlotte Flair makes a bold claim ahead of WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair doesn't believe that the person capable of retiring her from the ring exists yet.

Charlotte Flair is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39 next weekend. Rhea Ripley earned the title shot by winning the Women's Royal Rumble in January.

The Eradicator entered the match first and outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to WrestleMania. She selected Charlotte as her opponent and will try to avenge her loss to The Queen at WWE WrestleMania 36 when the two meet again next weekend in Los Angeles.

Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Charlotte was asked if she had thought about who she would want to have her final match against. The 36-year-old noted that she doesn't know what the landscape will look like when that time comes, but claimed that she doesn't think the person to retire her exists yet.

"It's so hard because I don't know what the landscape is going to look like. There's a difference from passing the torch and a retirement match. I don't know, maybe -- I don't know if that person exists yet," said Charlotte Flair. [H/T: Fightful]

Charlotte Flair sends warning to WWE Superstar ahead of WrestleMania

Charlotte recently sent a warning to a member of The Judgment Day ahead of her SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley has proven to be dominant on her own, but Dominik will do anything to impress his "Mami". Dominik is set to battle his father, Rey Mysterio, at WrestleMania, but could still try and help Rhea Ripley defeat Flair in their title match next weekend.

Speaking with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, Charlotte praised Rhea Ripley for her growth as a performer since WWE WrestleMania 36 and warned Dominik not to get involved in their match. The Queen noted that her husband, AEW star Andrade El Idolo, is very protective and Dominik should be careful.

"He better be careful, my husband is very protective. And a really good wrestler too. So, he better be careful," warned Flair. [16:34 - 16:44]

Charlotte Flair captured the SmackDown Women's Championship on the final episode of WWE SmackDown in 2022. She defeated Ronda Rousey in an impromptu match and has been champion ever since. It will be fascinating to see if Ripley can avenge her loss from three years ago and dethrone The Queen at WWE WrestleMania.

