"My husband is very protective" - Charlotte Flair sends warning to 25-year-old WWE Superstar before WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Rhea Ripley has already claimed that she will be taking the title from Flair at WrestleMania 39. At WrestleMania 36, Charlotte trapped Rhea Ripley in the Figure Four and bridged into the Figure Eight to capture the NXT Women's Championship. The 26-year-old is determined to get revenge on Charlotte Flair at this year's WrestleMania and may have The Judgment Day ringside to help her.

Speaking with the Miami Herald's Jim Varsallone, The Queen noted that Rhea has improved over the past few years in WWE but claimed that she has grown as well.

"I think she (Rhea Ripley) has grown in the last three years. I think I've grown in the last three years. I think what makes Rhea and I so unique is when you see us facing each other, it's like two titans. We're both very aggressive, and not many women get the opportunity to face each other again at WrestleMania," said Charlotte Flair. [15:30 - 15:55]

Charlotte Flair added that Rhea's first WrestleMania was in front of no audience at the Performance Center during the pandemic and is excited to truly show the WWE Universe what they are capable of this time around.

The Queen was asked about Dominik Mysterio possibly getting involved in the match, and she joked that her husband is very protective. Charlotte Flair is married to current AEW star Andrade El Idolo.

"He better be careful, my husband is very protective. And a really good wrestler too. So, he better be careful," warned Flair. [16:34 - 16:44]

Charlotte Flair on wanting to show a different side of herself in WWE

Charlotte Flair has excelled in her career as a heel but is excited for the opportunity to show a different side of herself to the WWE Universe.

During her conversation with Jim Varsallone, the 36-year-old admitted that she has enjoyed showing a softer side to the crowd after years of trying to get WWE fans to boo her.

“I’m just letting people see a softer side of me. I’ve spent most of my career wanting people to boo me because that was my job. The last couple of weeks, being able to finally interact with the kids and not feel like now I feel the respect from them. So I don’t have to put on this layer of armor. So I hope what is next is being able to give them (the fans) that side that I’ve always hidden of myself that they can enjoy, and we can share together while I’m on screen,” said Flair. [13:01 - 13:08]

The Judgment Day has become wildly popular amongst fans lately, and Rhea Ripley is the main reason for that. It will be interesting to see which superstar gets the better reaction from the crowd during the SmackDown Women's Championship match at WWE WrestleMania 39.

