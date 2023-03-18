"No star shines brighter than me" - 36-year-old WWE SmackDown star makes bold claim ahead of WrestleMania

Charlotte Flair is confident heading into her SmackDown Women's Championship defense against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 39.

She returned to the company on the final SmackDown of 2022 and defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rhea Ripley was the first entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match but was able to go the distance and punch her ticket to WrestleMania. Ripley selected Charlotte Flair as her opponent in a rematch from WrestleMania 36.

Speaking with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, The Queen sent out a bold message ahead of this year's WrestleMania at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. She noted that she still has nerves heading into the show, but the difference from previous years is that she knows how good she is now:

“The nerves are still there. I think the only difference is I know how good I am now and then I didn’t. And that makes a big difference when you walk out on stage in front of those bright lights in front of 80,000 people. Because when I walk out there this year in LA, Hollywood, no star shines brighter than me and I will always want to prove that, and I’ll prove that over both nights at SoFi," said Charlotte Flair. [06:38 - 07:10]

Charlotte Flair on being the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair

Charlotte Flair is a future WWE Hall of Famer and will go down as one of the greatest female superstars of all time. She is the daughter of Hall of Famer Ric Flair and had to do a lot to be able to step out of his shadow.

The 36-year-old admitted that she didn't always plan on being a wrestler, but it was an unfortunate incident that inspired her to chase a career as a WWE Superstar. During her conversation with Jim Varsallone, she said that the death of her brother, Reid Flair, was one of the main things that caused her to take her career seriously:

"When my brother passed away, the following week, I just put it in a drawer and closed the drawer, and I haven't stopped working since then. I just had such a chip on my shoulder, being Ric Flair's kid is hard, and I knew how hard it was for my brother. So I think carrying that guilt with me, like not being there for him for that, and taking all the criticism, the hate, the pressure that comes with being his kid, and like exceeding every expectation there possibly could be. I don't think I have it in me but somehow I do," added Flair. [10:39 - 11:30]

Rhea Ripley has already vowed to take the title from Charlotte Flair and humble The Queen at WWE WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see if Charlotte Flair can somehow defeat The Judgment Day member again at WWE's biggest show of the year.

