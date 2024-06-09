"I know he struggles with it" - Kevin Owens needs to undergo major change, according to wrestling veteran

A wrestling veteran believes WWE Superstar Kevin Owens needs to undergo a major change for the betterment of his health. The name in question is Bin Hamin.

Owens debuted in World Wrestling Entertainment in December 2014 and quickly made a huge name by winning the NXT Championship against Sami Zayn after only two months of his debut. KO jumped ship to the main roster in 2015 and went on to win several titles, including the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Title, the United States Title, and the Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

During a recent edition of Vince Russo's The Brand podcast, wrestling veteran Bin Hamin said that he believed WWE put Owens on a rehab program because the star is currently in one of his best shapes of his career.

Hamin also mentioned that he felt Owens should lose some more pounds because he believed the former Universal Champion struggled with it.

"I think Kevin Owens is getting it [rehab for weight loss] because this was probably close to one of the best in-shapeeKevin Owens we've had. I hope he can drop his last 20 or 30 pounds because I know he struggles with it," he said. [5:58 - 6:10]

Kevin Owens was full of praise for former WWE Champion

During an edition of WWE's The Bump, Kevin Owens was full of praise for Randy Orton. Owens stated that he looked up to The Viper ever since he was an aspiring wrestler.

KO also mentioned that The Apex Predator was the perfect example for the younger talents in the locker room.

"The most amazing part for me was actually seeing the love and respect they showed Randy. Not to dwell on it, but Randy is somebody I’ve looked up to for so long, even before I even got to WWE as an aspiring wrestler. Then once I got here, someone who, in my opinion, is exactly what a veteran should be and what we should all aspire to be, as far as an example in the locker room," Kevin Owens said.

Many fans want to see Owens win a singles title soon. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for KO's future.

