Top WWE star makes touching statement on Randy Orton

Randy Orton is WWE's longest-tenured active superstar on the roster. He has managed to maintain various roles with the fans over the decades and is regarded by many as one of the top all-around pro wrestlers. Another respected member of the locker room recently praised the multi-time world champion.

The WWE Universe has watched The Viper grow into a legend over the past 24 years since he signed his first developmental contract in early 2000. Orton is now a 20-time WWE champion. He has successfully switched from heel to babyface over the years, and that goes for in-ring performances and behind-the-scenes spots. The Legend Killer is known as a highly-respected member of the roster, and that has now been confirmed by Kevin Owens.

Orton and The Prizefighter have worked together several times since 2015. These include the WrestleMania XL Triple Threat match with United States Champion Logan Paul, and the Backlash France tag team loss to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga.

KO recently appeared on WWE's The Bump and revealed his thoughts on the massive fan reaction Orton received at Backlash. He was very happy to see Randy receive the love and respect he deserved and had very touching words about the 14-time world champion, calling him someone every wrestler in the locker room should aspire to emulate.

"The most amazing part for me was actually seeing the love and respect they showed Randy. Not to dwell on it, but Randy is somebody I’ve looked up to for so long, even before I even got to WWE as an aspiring wrestler. Then once I got here, someone who, in my opinion, is exactly what a veteran should be and what we should all aspire to be, as far as an example in the locker room," Kevin Owens said. [H/T: Bodyslam]

Owens recalled Orton's younger days not being perfect but lauded his nature to own his mistakes. He continued praising The Legend Killer's leadership skills, saying he was someone who would never let his ego get in the way, and that he had earned every bit of his respect.

"He wasn’t always perfect in his younger years, but he readily admits to it, owns up to the mistakes he’s made. He’s truly a leader, without wanting to be one, without saying he’s a leader. He doesn’t have to say he’s a locker room leader, he just is," Kevin Owens said.

Owens remarked how Orton was "soaking it in" during his entrance in front of the Lyon crowd in France. He added that he could tell that the ovation meant a lot to the veteran.

Randy Orton set for WWE King of the Ring semifinal

WWE will crown its 23rd King of the Ring at the inaugural King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event tomorrow night in Saudi Arabia.

Randy Orton will face Tama Tonga in the go-home episode of SmackDown tonight to earn the blue brand's spot in the final of the KOTR Tournament. Should he get past The Bloodline member, he will face Gunther in the final, who defeated Jey Uso in the other semifinal on RAW to advance.

The final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament will feature Lyra Valkyria vs. the winner of the semifinal between Nia Jax and Bianca Belair. Valkyria defeated IYO SKY on RAW this week in the other semifinal of the QOTR Tournament, marking a very impressive move to the main roster for the youngster.

