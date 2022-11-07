The Rock is one of the most popular stars to ever come out of the WWE cycle and has been championed as one of the very best. The Bloodline has come further than any faction in WWE, with the Tribal Chief becoming one of the most dominant champions in the company.

It's quite true that the Anao'i family has staked its claim as one of the most precious dynasties in wrestling history. But it's starting to become a topic of discussion for wrestling fans everywhere about who exactly is the best star ever to come out of this prestigious bloodline.

The flames of the heated debate were further fanned by a recent claim made by The Rock stating that he's the Head of the Table in WWE. It seems this statement didn't sit well with one of the Bloodline's members, Solo Sikoa. He hit back at The Great One in an interview with Republic World saying he's not even here so he can't back it up:

"He is not here in WWE so I don’t know what table he is talking about, there are other tables in the family. I don’t know if he got a pick specifically on which table he is talking about. I know Roman is head of our table, that’s the table I said. But you know when the time presents itself man, rock and roll, that’ll be something cool to see down the road," Solo Sikoa said.

We're yet to see The Rock confront his cousins Roman Reigns, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa, but fans have been demanding to see a dream match opportunity come forth. Perhaps with these subtle teases being sprinkled by both parties, we can hope for a WrestleMania feud down the line between The Great One and The Tribal Chief.

The Rock on whether he acknowledges The Bloodline in WWE

Amidst all the debate of who's the greater star, it was a bit up in the air regarding The Rock's stance on his family members' success in WWE. It seems that The Great One has nothing but positive stuff to say about The Bloodline.

The Rock was interviewed by Chris Van Vliet ahead of his megahit DC movie, Black Adam. He stated that he acknowledges the hard work and success of his Samoan family members. He added that he thinks The Usos and Roman Reigns have done nothing but a great job in the company:

"I think those guys are doing a great job and I think what an interesting shift the company has gone through this year, unexpected in many ways. But when unexpectations happen in that kind of way, form, and fashion, especially in that business, you've got to have the ability and the agility to pivot, which they have. So, with Roman, I think he's doing a pretty good job, and the boys too, The Usos too as well," The Rock said.

