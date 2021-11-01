"I didn't know any of this" - Kurt Angle reacts to rumors of wrestlers not liking him and rejecting his advice

During the latest edition of Kurt Angle's podcast on AdFreeShows.com, the WWE Legend reacted to rumors of several ECW stars not wanting his advice back in 2006.

Kurt Angle had an underwhelming run in the rebooted ECW before he left WWE for TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, and there was a big rumor going around about his backstage status at the time.

Dave Meltzer reported that many ECW stars and veterans did not accept Kurt Angle's suggestions when they worked together in the WWE. Kurt Angle stated that he'd not heard of the rumors and wasn't even sure whether the information was accurate.

The former WWE Champion didn't feel any hostility from the ECW roster and added that he did not know about the rumor until now.

"Not that I know of. I didn't hear anything about this. The first time I heard it was a couple of weeks ago on this podcast, where you said that Meltzer stated that the wrestlers didn't want to take my advice, and they were mad at me and didn't like me. I didn't know any of this. If that is true, I had no idea. No, nothing like that. That's the first time I heard about it," said Angle.

When I went to TNA, these guys were open for advice: Kurt Angle

When he left WWE, Kurt Angle was an established name, and TNA didn't waste time pushing the legend upon his arrival. Angle recalled that members of the TNA roster were open to his advice, and he received a lot of respect from the locker room.

The Olympic gold medalist came off multiple World Title victories and even headlined WrestleMania before going to TNA.

Kurt Angle said Bobby Roode (Robert Roode in WWE), James Storm, Jay Lethal, Chris Sabin, and Eric Young were some talents who reached out to him for guidance.

"When I went to TNA, these guys were open for advice; they wanted advice. They wanted to hear what I had to say, and rightfully so, I main evented WrestleMania. I was in the company as a top guy in the WWE for six years. I mean, I have a lot of advice to give, and I gave a lot of advice to a lot of wrestlers. You know, Bobby Roode, James Storm, Jay Lethal, Chris Sabin, you name it. Jay Lethal and Eric Young, so there were a lot of people that were willing to hear me out. I had a lot to teach them," revealed the Olympic hero.

Garrett Kidney @garrettkidney 15 years ago today, Kurt Angle made his TNA debut and confronted Samoa Joe in one of the best segments in TNA history. The headbutt heard around the world. 15 years ago today, Kurt Angle made his TNA debut and confronted Samoa Joe in one of the best segments in TNA history. The headbutt heard around the world. https://t.co/8uWXmJgrMU

Amongst all the TNA stars he helped during his time in the company, Kurt Angle has fond memories of spending time with Bobby Roode and James Storm.

Angle said that the Beer Money, Inc. members were phenomenal in the ring and showed a lot of promise during their early days in TNA.

"Bobby Roode and James Storm," Kurt Angle continued. "I spent a lot of time with them, traveled with them quite a lot too, and I gave them a lot of advice. And they were excellent wrestlers. They had a lot of poise, and they had a lot of promise."

The latest episode of 'The Kurt Angle Show' focussed on the WWE Hall of Famer's legendary Genesis 2006 match against Samoa Joe.

He also briefly spoke about his backstage relationship with former TNA and WWE writer Vince Russo, and you can read about that right here.

